Emmy nominated Lee Jung Jae spills the beans on the upcoming season 2 of ‘Squid Game’

On September 17, 2021, the tides turned in the favor of the cast and crew of Netflix’s groundbreaking money chaser that goes by the name of ‘Squid Game’. Just as unique as its name, the show brought forth a new and refreshing perspective in front of the world who gobbled up its gaming setup and created a global wave of fervor response.

Lead actor Lee Jung Jae has since seen a spike in his international fame while in homeland he remains the top artist. Moreover, accolades like Baeksang Arts Award for Best Actor – Television, Critics' Choice Television Award for Best Actor in a Drama Series, Independent Spirit Award for Best Male Performance in a New Scripted Series, and a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series, were to his name. His latest addition is a nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series at the pristine Primetime Emmy Awards.

The actor was asked about the return of the popular drama that was renewed soon after its fame went worldwide as director Hwang Dong Hyuk announced it. Opening up about the season 2, Korean actor Lee Jung Jae said, “Yes, I’m dying to know as well! But I’m trying not to ask the director any questions because I have to have that very striking feeling when I read the script for the first time to be able to translate that intense emotion into my performance. So I’m just waiting until that moment when I get the script.”

