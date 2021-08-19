The Empire: Dino Morea on comparisons with Ranveer Singh’s Khilji from Padmaavat: It is obviously a compliment

Dino Morea has been creating a lot of buzz of late courtesy his upcoming period drama The Empire. The actor will be seen playing the role of Shaibani Khan in the web series and his first look and the trailer of the show has garnered a massive response. In fact, Dino’s look has also been compared to Ranveer Singh’s Khilji from Padmaavat and the actor is overwhelmed with the comparison and the response. In fact, Dino also stated that the comparisons between Shaibani and Khilji are compliments.

To note, Dino plays the role of antagonist in The Empire and his look has been menacing and left everyone in awe. Talking about the comparisons between Shaibani and Ranveer’s character, Dino stated, “Khilji is obviously a compliment, Ranveer looked and played that part beautifully”. He also went on to speak about his look and said, “The look for the show is something director Mitakshara and I worked on. We needed Shaibani Khan to be deadly, and from the feedback, I've been getting, I think we have succeeded. Everyone who has seen the trailer so far has loved Shaibani Khan's look. Comments like savagely sexy to delicious - quite interesting I'd say”.

Apart from Dino, The Empire also feature Kunal Kapoor, Drashti Dhami and Shabana Azmi in the lead. The magnum opus happens to be the story of a warrior turned emperor from the Moghul era, his challenges, how he threatened his destiny and managed to survive all the odds. Based on Alex Rutherfords’ Empire of the Moghul Raider From the North, the series will be releasing on August 27 this year.

Also Read: The Empire Trailer OUT: Kunal Kapoor's series is an intriguing story of warrior turned emperor from Moghul Era