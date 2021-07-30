The Empire: Drashti Dhami looks stunning as a royal warrior in her digital debut

Drashti Dhami has been one of the most talked about actresses in the television world. She has given several popular tv shows including Geet - Hui Sabse Parayi, Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Di etc. And while it is a delight to watch on screen, her fans are in for a real treat as the Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani actress is all set to make her digital debut with The Empire. To note, the magnum opus happens to be a period drama and has been creating a massive buzz in the town.

Adding on to the excitement, Drashti has shared her first look from the series and it is going viral for all the right reasons. The actress has shared a teaser poster wherein the Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka actress was seen as a warrior princess and was nailing the look. To note, Drashti will be seen playing this kind of role for the first time in her career. Needless to say, Drashti is quite excited about her digital debut. Talking about the same, she said, “I have played a myriad of characters in my years in television but this is a first for me. My look in The Empire reflects royalty but also allows her to shapeshift into the warrior she can be. Every look test was a thrilling experience that helped me understand her even more.”

Take a look at Drashti Dhami’s look from The Empire:

Meanwhile, earlier, Kunal Kapoor, who is playing the lead in the series, had also shared an intriguing first look teaser for himself. Helmed by Mitakshara Kumar, The Empire will also star Shabana Azmi and Dino Morea in the lead and will be releasing on Disney+ Hotstar.

