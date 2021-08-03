The Empire FIRST LOOK Out: Dino Morea looks intense in never seen before avatar; Ranveer Singh reacts

Ever since the web series The Empire was announced, fans were eagerly waiting for the first look. Well, recently, Drashti Dhami's look as a warrior princess was revealed, and now the makers are here with the first look of Dino Morea's character. Brace yourselves, Dino fans, as his never seen before avatar is going to leave you stunned. The actor looks ferocious as a warlord in the poster. The Empire undoubtedly is one of the most-awaited series that fans are looking out for, and the makers have succeeded in creating that hype about it.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Dino shared the poster of his first look from The Empire, and we bet you would be left speechless. His intense looks in the motion poster would instil fear in you instantly. Long hair, a furry coat and a sword is enough to make the actor look deadly. Sharing the first look, Dino captioned the motion poster as, “Watch & enjoy. You don't get the throne of #TheEmpire, you have to take it!” Well, what caught our attention other than Dino’s never seen before looks was Ranveer Singh’s comment. The Padmaavat actor took to the comments section and commented, “Bruhhh”.

Take a look:

Well, Dino Moreo is making a comeback after almost a decade, and fans cannot be more than happy to see him in this avatar. Talking about his look in The Empire in an interview with India TV, he had said, "My look in 'The Empire' is everything you imagine to be dangerous and ferocious. His hair, scars and his costume are detailed in a way that makes him look deadly yet may be desirable. It could probably make the audience feel fear but will still keep looking. The makeup and the costume team have done a brilliant job at crafting the perfect look."

'The Empire' is produced by Nikkhil Advani's Emmay Entertainment and directed by Mitakshara Kumar, and produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani (Emmay Entertainment).

ALSO READ: The Empire: Drashti Dhami looks stunning as a royal warrior in her digital debut