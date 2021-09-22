The Empire: Kunal Kapoor calls his character ‘weak’ & ‘vulnerable’: The response has been overwhelming

Kunal Kapoor recently received praise for his performance in the mega show ‘The Empire’. Drashti, Dino Morea, and Shabana Azmi have also played lead characters in the streaming show. In a recent chat with Hindustan Times, Kunal spoke about his character and said, “The way he was written, he was very flawed, not somebody who was strong, but weak too and vulnerable. 15 years back, if a character like this would have been written, it would have been in a different way. That to me was something I was looking for. The response has been overwhelming. We expected it to get a good response, but this has really surprised us”.

The Empire is a tale of a warrior-turned-king, Babur. Kunal portrays the challenging role of Mughal Emperor Babur in the web series. Speaking on the same to Pinkvilla earlier, the actor said that he is overwhelmed by the response of the public. Kunal said, “I am really overwhelmed by the kind of response that I have got since the release of ‘The Empire’. It was a beautifully written book with some fascinating characters and we have all worked very hard to make it come alive and I’m very happy people are enjoying it.’’

Kunal spoke about picking up fewer characters in his two-decade-long career to HT and said, “When I started off, two things happened. One, when you are successful, everybody wants to box you and cast you in similar roles, which was something I did not want to do. Secondly, the content in the industry has changed a lot in the last 15 years. When I was starting out, I found the characters very unrelatable.”

