The Empire: Kunal Kapoor looks charismatic in his first look from the period drama

Kunal Kapoor has been one of the talked about actors in Bollywood who has managed to win millions of hearts with her dapper looks and acting prowess in his career of around 15 years. The actor, who made his debut with Meenaxi: A Tale of Three Cities, has given impressive movies like, Rang De Basanti, Gold, Bachna Ae Haseeno, etc. And now, Kunal is all set to make his debut on the digital platform with The Empire which happens to be the period drama. The series happens to be a magnum opus and is creating a lot of buzz.

Amid this, Kunal has shared his first look from the series and it is taking the social media by a storm. The first look teaser featured Kunal as a fierce Mughal emperor who looks determined to take on the world. It is reported that Kunal will be seen playing the role of Babur the founder of the Mughal Empire. He captioned the teaser poster as, “An emperor's quest for the throne is about to begin”.

Take a look at Kunal Kapoor’s first look from The Empire:

Speaking about the show, Kunal stated, “It's been challenging but fun! The makers have paid special attention to this character’s look - it is very unique to his personality. Grandeur and royalty aside, this role is fierce and emotionally complex at the same time.” Helmed by Mitakshara Kumar, The Emorie will also star Drashti Dhami, Shabana Azmi and Dino Morea in the lead and will be releasing on Disney+ Hotstar.

