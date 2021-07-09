The Empire teaser out: Nikkhil Advani's digital magnum opus is a visual treat for fans

It is considered to be one of the grandest digital shows on television. It will be tracing the journey of a king in the show. The makers are yet to announce the release date of the show.

National Award-winning filmmaker Nikkhil Advani on Friday dropped the teaser of the biggest upcoming series 'The Empire'. The web series will be aired on Disney + Hotstar. The period adventure drama is about the origins of a dynasty as is shown in the video. It is touted to be one of the grandest shows ever created in India. The series promises a visual treat for the fans and it will not be wrong to say that it will remind you of Padmavaat. To note, he has joined hands with Emmay Entertainment for the series.

Sharing the video on his official Instagram handle, he wrote, “Get set for an experience like never before! Presenting India's first-ever digital magnum opus, Hotstar Specials The Empire. Coming soon only on @disneyplushotstarvip.” The video opens with visuals of a kingdom and a king who is getting ready for war. The voice-over says, “Paigam bhijwa dijiye sabko, hum aarahe hai (Send out the message, we are coming).” Then the scene shifts to a huge war scene. The small glimpse of the king gives an impression of Allauddin Khilji.

As soon as the video was released, fans started commenting. One of the fans wrote, “Superb’. The other cast details of the show have not been disclosed till now. The release date has not been shared till now.

The show is directed by Mitakshara Kumar and produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani (Emmay Entertainment). Recently, the show Grahan was also released on Hotstar and received an overwhelming response from the audience.

