The Empire Trailer OUT: Kunal Kapoor's series is an intriguing story of warrior turned emperor from Moghul Era

Kunal Kapoor has been creating a lot of buzz of late courtesy his upcoming digital debut. The Rang De Basanti star will be seen playing the lead role of Emperor Babar in Nikkhil Advani’s The Empire. And while the magnum opus is grabbing a lot of attention, the makers have finally dropped the trailer of the period drama and it has left the viewers intrigued. The Empire happens to be the story of a warrior turned emperor, his challenges, how he threatened his destiny and managed to survive all the odds.

The two and a half minute trailer presented Kunal in a never seen before avatar and will leave you wanting for more. Interestingly, apart from Kunal, The Empire comes with a powerful ensemble of cast which includes Shabana Azmi, Drashti Dhami, Dino Morea, Aditya Seal, Rahul Dev, etc. While the period drama marks Mitakshara Kumar's directorial debut, he seems to have followed Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s footsteps in presenting the war drama in a larger than life way as the team shot the series in India and Uzbekistan. Besides, Drashti Dhami is all set to stun everyone with her panache as a fearless warrior princess who doesn’t shy away to lay down her life for her people.

This isn’t all. Watching Kunal and Dino lock horns for the first time will certainly be a treat for the fans. Talking about the trailer, Kunal said, “We have heard many stories about Babur and the Mughals, but very little about who they were, where they came from and how they came into India. In this fictional take, this is a character with a lot of complexities, and that is what intrigued me as an actor. The trailer is just a small glimpse into the world of The Empire”.

On the other hand, Shabana, who also plays an integral part in the series, is also hopeful for the success of the series, “For many years I have been fascinated by the imperial lives from the pages of history. We have seen and read many stories but the ones that I love the most are where women play strategic roles; much like my character in The Empire - she is fierce, confident and knows what she wants. I hope the audience enjoys watching her as much as I enjoyed playing her,” she added.

To note, the series is based on Alex Rutherfords’ Empire of the Moghul Raider From the North and will be releasing on August 27 this year.

