The Empire Twitter Review: Comparison to GOT, praises for Dino Morea; This is what netizens feel about show

Ever since the first look of the web show The Empire had released, fans were too excited to watch the show. Now that the web show has finally made its way onto the OTT platforms, fans have given their reviews on social media as to how did they like this Kunal Kapoor starrer. The Empire marks the digital debut of the Rang De Basanti actor. This show also stars, Drashti Dhami, Dino Morea, Shabana Azmi, Aditya Seal, Sahher Bambba, Rahul Dev, Kallirroi Tziafeta.

The Empire happens to be the story of a warrior turned emperor, his challenges, how he threatened his destiny and managed to survive all the odds. Kunal Kapoor is playing the role of Emperor Babar in this show. While the period drama marks Mitakshara Kumar's directorial debut, he seems to have followed Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s footsteps in presenting the war drama in a larger than life way as the team shot the series in India and Uzbekistan. Besides, Drashti Dhami is all set to stun everyone with her panache as a fearless warrior princess who doesn’t shy away to lay down her life for her people. After the trailer was released fans loved the avatar of every actor and the hype for The Empire was only getting bigger day by day. Well, if you are still deciding if you should watch The Empire or not, here is what the Twitteratis have thought about it after watching the show.

Check out the tweets:

GOT resemblance

Some scenes are#TheEmpire — Vishesh Chaudhary (@ch_vishesh) August 27, 2021

Dino Morea killing his role#TheEmpire — Vishesh Chaudhary (@ch_vishesh) August 27, 2021

History is History..We should know the History....else Njoy this as a entertainment ..Such a quality show in cinematography, VFX,production designing#TheEmpire #TheEmpireStreamingNow @DisneyplusHSVIP pic.twitter.com/HEYEFrYqhC — Pranab jyoti Baruah (@I_am_pranab_) August 27, 2021

The role of an anti-hero is extremely important in any show. Perhaps even more important than the hero, because his actions set things in motion. Loved what Dino Morea did with Uzbek King Shaybani Khan’s character @disneyplushotstarvip #TheEmpire #HotstarSpecialsTheEmpire pic.twitter.com/pwDGiTTOJY — Artist Teju Jangid (@TejuJangid1) August 27, 2021

Kunal Kapoor was the poorest choice for playing Babur in #TheEmpire . He doesn't have the commanding presence of an Emperor and his dialogue delivery is without emotions, and that fire that an ambitious Emperor has. — Shripal Gandhi (@iShripalGandhi) August 27, 2021

Talking about the trailer, Kunal had earlier said, “We have heard many stories about Babur and the Mughals, but very little about who they were, where they came from and how they came into India. In this fictional take, this is a character with a lot of complexities, and that is what intrigued me as an actor. The trailer is just a small glimpse into the world of The Empire”.

On the other hand, Shabana, who also plays an integral part in the series, is also hopeful for the success of the series, “For many years I have been fascinated by the imperial lives from the pages of history. We have seen and read many stories but the ones that I love the most are where women play strategic roles; much like my character in The Empire - she is fierce, confident and knows what she wants. I hope the audience enjoys watching her as much as I enjoyed playing her,” she added.

To note, the series is based on Alex Rutherfords’ Empire of the Moghul Raider From the North and will be releasing on August 27 this year.

