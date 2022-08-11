Empress Ki, Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo & more: Which is the best saeguk or historical K-drama?

Sageuk in Korean denotes historical dramas, including traditional drama plays, films or television series. In English language literature sageuk usually refers to historical films and television series. The first known historical film, ‘The Story of Chun Hyang’ filmed in 1923, was directed by a Japanese filmmaker. The first Korean sound film was also sageuk. The heyday of Korean cinema began in the 1950s and lasted until the 1980s, with many sageuk films released, like Lee Gyu-hwan's Chunhyang adaptation in 1955.

From the 2000s, sageuk films started flourishing, between 2012 and 2015 Korean cinema produced five sageuk that broke the 10 million viewership record. As of 2016 June, the highest grossing South Korean film is also a historical drama: ‘The Admiral: Roaring Currents’. The first television series, a sageuk, of South Korea aired on state channel KBS in 1962, titled Gukto malli. In the 1970s, in contrast to the previous decade, historical TV series portrayed national heroes like Yi Sun Shin or Sejong the Great.

The 1990s were dominated by contemporary dramas with regards to popularity and viewership ratings, despite having produced a number of quality sageuk. The 2000s saw the birth of the ‘fusion sageuk’ genre, which changed the historical series genre in South Korea. Some of the significant works from this period are ‘Hur Jun’, Damo, ‘Dae Jang Geum’ and ‘Queen Seondeok’. Popular themes of sageuk include elements from Korean folklore and mythology, famous or notorious princes, kings, national heroes and famous women.

