Empty Dream: Kim Jae Hwan releases scheduler, concept photo and more ahead of comeback with fifth mini album

Solo artist Kim Jae Hwan has dropped multiple updates ahead of his comeback! Slated to drop on September 5, ‘Empty Dream’ marks the former Wanna One member’s fifth mini album. After announcing his comeback on August 21 at midnight KST (August 20 at 8:30 pm IST) by dropping a serene, blue and white teaser image, Kim Jae Hwan has followed this up with more exciting teasers.

The star first dropped a scheduler on August 21 IST, teasing all that is to come before the official release of ‘Empty Dream’ on September 5. From four rounds of concept photos, motion photos, and concept films, to a title track photo, album cover image, track list, and more, Kim Jae Hwan has a lot in store! An ‘Interview Film’, scheduled as the last teaser before the soloist’s comeback, especially draws attention and raises curiosity.

Check out the scheduler, below:

Keeping with the scheduler, Kim Jae Hwan released the first concept image for ‘Empty Dream’ on August 21 at 8:30 pm IST. The image sees the star clad in white, with a pensive expression on his face.

This was followed by the first motion photo for the mini album, which shows grains of sand trickling through Kim Jae Hwan’s hand, as he gazes at a white flower.

In the most recent update, Kim Jae Hwan dropped the first concept film for ‘Empty Dream’. This clip features the star in the same outfit as the previously released concept photo and motion image, and offers a clearer look at the setting. Kim Jae Hwan can be seen seated on a white chair, with a white rose propped up on a white table, with the help of sand.

Watch the clip, below:

Kim Jae Hwan's upcoming mini album drops on September 5. Stay tuned for more updates!

