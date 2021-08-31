Emraan Hashmi’s ‘Ezra’ remake to have a direct OTT release; Movie rights sold for Rs 36 crore?

Emraan Hashmi is currently basking in the success of his recently released film Chehre. Well, there is another good news for all his fans as his next venture is going to be a Malayalam remake of the superhit film Ezra. If that wasn’t enough for you guys to rejoice then the news that Ezra will be sold to an OTT giant for 36 crore, surely will get you excited.

Yes! You heard that right. Emraan Hashmi’s next that has been titled ‘Dybbuk’ in Hindi, will directly opt for an OTT release. Reportedly, the makers were eyeing a theatrical release earlier but have gone ahead with the plan of an OTT release in order to maximise their returns in the current pandemic scenario. The film will most likely be released this year. The film is a supernatural horror directed by the same south director Jaya Krishnan. The original film `Ezra` starred Prithviraj Sukumaran and Priya Anand in the lead roles. The film was around an antique box that Priya bought from a dealer. Later, Priya and Ranjan start experiencing paranormal activities.

Emraan is teaming up with Salman Khan for the first time for his next venture, in Tiger 3. The actor, however, does not admit to being a part of this action-packed thriller. The actor has reportedly already started shooting for the film. Quiz him and he smiles, “Who told you what I have already shot for it? People are saying this, but I have not shot for the film. In fact, I am not a part of the film. I don’t know why people are saying this. I have never given a quote or never said that I am doing the film.”

