ENA drops hilarious teaser for new rom-com starring Yoo In Na, Yoon Hyun Min, and Joo Sang Wook

The upcoming romantic comedy from ENA, starring Yoo In Na, Yoon Hyun Min, and Joo Sang Wook, has just released a hilarious teaser that is sure to get fans excited for its premiere on April 12. The teaser features Bora Deborah, played by Yoo In Na, breaking down on her live broadcast. The clip is full of hilarious moments, with Yoo In Na showing off her impeccable comic timing.

The Plot of ENA's New Romcom

The series follows the romantic journey of Yeon Bo Ra, a well-known love coach and successful romance novelist, and Lee Soo Hyuk, a charming man who struggles with heart issues. The series follows the romantic journey of Yeon Bo Ra, a well-known love coach and successful romance novelist, and Lee Soo Hyuk, a charming man who struggles with heart issues.

Lee Soo Hyuk, a discerning publishing planner, is not easily impressed and has a negative first impression of Yeon Bo Ra. Their lives, however, become unexpectedly entwined, and he becomes increasingly drawn to her. Meanwhile, Lee Soo Hyuk's friend and business associate Han Sang Jin runs the Jinri book publishing company.

The show promises to be a fun, lighthearted take on the classic love triangle trope, with plenty of laughs along the way.

Yoo In-na's Return to Romantic Comedy

Yoo In Na is no stranger to romantic comedies, she rose to fame as the lead actress in ‘Queen In Hyun's Man’, which led to a supporting character role in the highly-rated ‘My Love from the Star’. Her return to the genre is highly anticipated by fans, who are eager to see her chemistry with Yoon Hyun Min and Joo Sang Wook on screen

The Power of a Good Romcom

Romantic comedies have always been a popular genre in Korean dramas, with many of the most beloved shows falling into this category. The appeal of a good romcom lies in its ability to make audiences laugh and feel good, while also exploring deeper themes of love and relationships.

With its star-studded cast and hilarious teaser, Bora! Deborah is shaping up to be a must-watch for fans of the genre. And with Yoo In Na, Yoon Hyun Min, and Joo Sang Wook at the helm, it's sure to be a hit.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat