ENA’s ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ & its stars maintain reign over most buzzworthy lists; Top 10 inside

The weekly lists ranking dramas and actors that generated the most buzz have been released. For the lists spanning the first week of August, ENA’s ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ has maintained its reign atop the list of most buzzworthy K-dramas. This makes it the show’s sixth consecutive week ranking atop the list. tvN’s ‘Poong, The Joseon Psychiatrist’, meanwhile, debuts on the list at rank 5 for this week.

The top 10 most buzzworthy K-dramas for the first week of August are as follows:

1. ENA’s Extraordinary Attorney Woo

2. MBC’s Big Mouth

3. tvN’s Alchemy Of Souls

4. SBS’ Today’s Webtoon

5. tvN’s Poong, The Joseon Psychiatrist

6. KBS2’s Gold Mask

7. KBS2’s It’s Beautiful Now

8. JTBC’s The Good Detective 2

9. KBS2’s Jinxed At First

10. tvN’s ADAMAS

Similar to last week’s ranking, ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ stars Kang Tae Oh and Park Eun Bin, and ‘Big Mouth’ star Lee Jong Suk maintain their spots at ranks 1 through 3, respectively. Meanwhile, ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ star Kang Ki Young makes an impressive jump, rising up 13 spots to rank at number 4 for this week. ‘Gold Mask’ star Yeon Min Ji also rises up 9 spots, and ranks at number 9.

The top 10 most buzzworthy K-drama actors for the first week of August are as follows:

1. Kang Tae Oh (Extraordinary Attorney Woo)

2. Park Eun Bin (Extraordinary Attorney Woo)

3. Lee Jong Suk (Big Mouth)

4. Kang Ki Young (Extraordinary Attorney Woo)

5. Lee Jae Wook (Alchemy of Souls)

6. Jung So Min (Alchemy of Souls)

7. Girls’ Generation’s YoonA (Big Mouth)

8. Joo Jong Hyuk (Extraordinary Attorney Woo)

9. Yeon Min Ji (Gold Mask)

10. Kim Sejeong (Today’s Webtoon)

