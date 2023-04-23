Encounter actor Park Bo Gum makes headlines as he spotted attending Master's thesis workshop at his university

Park Bo Gum's dedication to his studies has not gone unnoticed, as the actor was recently spotted attending a Master's thesis workshop at Sang Myung University on April 21, 2023. Despite his hectic schedule, he continues to pursue his master's degree in New Media Music, much to the admiration of his fans. The sight of the beloved actor attending classes has only strengthened his fans' respect for him.

Park Bo Gum spotted attending a Master's thesis workshop at his university

Donning a casual look, Park Bo Gum was spotted at Sang Myung University attending a Master's thesis workshop. The actor, who is currently pursuing his master's degree in New Media Music, took some time out of his busy schedule to attend the classes. Despite his celebrity status, Park Bo Gum interacted with fans who recognized him and even obliged for pictures with them. It's worth noting that the actor has been juggling his academic pursuits and filming for 'You Have Done Well', his upcoming drama with IU, which has earned him admiration from fans. He wore a white T-shirt, paired with black jeans and a black cap for the occasion.

Fans applaud Park Bo Gum's dedication to education

Fans of the actor were quick to applaud his dedication to education and his commitment to pursuing higher studies alongside his flourishing acting career. Park Bo Gum has previously spoken about his passion for learning and has been actively involved in academic pursuits throughout his career. Fans were moved to see that he took the time to interact with them and even posed for pictures. Many had anticipated that the actor would attend his classes and immediately head out to resume filming, but his willingness to engage with fans left a lasting impression.

Park Bo Gum’s upcoming drama

IU and Park Bo Gum will be starring in the upcoming period K-drama, You Have Done Well, which is set in the 1950s and delves into the societal issues of that era. The show, announced by Netflix on April 4, marks the first collaboration between the beloved duo. The story will follow IU's character, a rebellious woman, and Park Bo Gum's character, a reserved man, as they navigate the complexities of their time.

As fans eagerly await Park Bo Gum's next project, the actor continues to prioritise his education and pursue his academic interests. Park Bo Gum's attendance at the Master's thesis workshop is a testament to his passion for learning and his desire to further his knowledge in his field. His fans and followers can look forward to seeing him apply his academic pursuits in his future work, and we wish him all the best in his endeavors.

