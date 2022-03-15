End of an era with NU’EST: 5 dreamers that sought stardom with L.O.Λ. E

Enrapturing vocals, enviable visuals, sculpted physique and an all existing aura- these are only some of the many qualities one would easily associate with the 5 members of the boy group NU’EST. March 15 will hold a very significant meaning for the group as well as its fans as it marks the day when NU’EST came into existence as well as the day it decided to take the final bow.

March 15, 2012: Landing down in the year some heavyweights of the K-pop industry emerged with their own debutants, B.A.P, EXID, EXO and BTOB among others- NU’EST came through with its unique concept and a single like ‘Face’ setting a benchmark for itself. The music video for the song later became their first to cross 100 million views on YouTube, 7 years after its release.

March 15, 2021: A ten year run to define the five boys’ journey in the world of music, seems less when you think of the amassed influence they’ve had on their fandom and the unending legacy they leave behind. At the same time, it seems only right that their music continues to sketch a tale that beholds the many wonders that were brought on by NU’EST.

Here’s looking back at some of the highlights.

Name:

NU’EST stands for New, Established, Style and Tempo, the four pillars of the group’s discography that boasts tracks laced with sincerity and experimental music. Their dance banks on some emotion heavy moves that the boys have continued to excel at throughout the last 10 years.

Entry:

Long hair, bleached roots, a sharp look and hopeful eyes of the big dreamers came through as Aron, Baekho, Minhyun and Ren with JR leading the pack debuted with a single under PLEDIS Entertainment.

The concept:

NU’EST promoted itself as an Urban Electro Band and landed some noteworthy tracks to their name. The most prominent ones being ‘Action’, ‘Shalala Ring’, ‘Not Over You’ and ‘Good Bye Bye’.

NU’EST M:

Formed in 2013, the subgroup of NU’EST brought in Yuehua Entertainment’s Jason. While the subgroup did not promote for long, it added another unique side to NU’EST’s narrative.

Produce 101 Season 2:

A curveball thrown into the lives of NU’EST that would change their artistry forever. Member Minhyun debuted with Wanna One after scoring the ninth rank. NU’EST gained supporters from around the world for the impact left by Baekho and JR, prompting them to promote as a 4-member group NU’EST W.

Regroup:

Returning to their original form, the fans were ready for more. NU’EST delivered with 3 Korean EPs, one Japanese album and one full length Korean album being added to their names. Their commercial success came in with a new found support from fans worldwide and the future appeared brighter than ever.

First win:

The first music show win for an artist in the Korean music industry holds a special place as it displays the very support of its fandom through various metrics. And while the love between the group and its fans cannot be measured with numbers, the music show win does add to the success of an artist. NU’EST’s first win came after a scorching 8 years, one of the longest for any artist, with ‘INSIDE OUT’ on May 8, 2019.

The end:

On February 28, 2022, PLEDIS Entertainment announced the decision of members Aron, JR and Ren to not renew their contracts with the agency and set out on their individual paths. With this the group announced its disbandment scheduled for March 15, the day when it all began, following the release of a last special gift, compilation album ‘Needle & Bubble’.

Though a lot of restructuring went into the continuation of NU’EST, the group has remained one remembered for its eccentric, redefining and memorable content. While its musical journey may close its curtains today, the story continues for L.O.Λ. E. Afterall, it’s always “Showtime, NU’EST time”.

