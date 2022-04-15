END TXT, MESS TXT & HATE TXT trends after ‘minisode 2: Thursday's Child’ announcement

MOAs, TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s fans are having a field day! On April 14, the BIGHIT MUSIC group announced their return to the land of music with the release of their fourth mini-album scheduled for a drop in May.

Continuing their story with ‘minisode 2: Thursday's Child’, SOOBIN, YEONJUN, BEOMGYU, TAEHYUN, HUENINGKAI are ready to turn to the next page. According to the newly released album scheduler, the upcoming weeks for the fans of TOMORROW X TOGETHER look filled with lots of interesting promotions including multiple teasers and photo peeks into the soon-to-be released album.

Along with this, the pre-order for the album was also opened, with three unique versions to pick from. The names struck hard on the first time onlookers as ‘MESS’, ‘END’ and ‘HATE’ were revealed to be the titles. Knowing the popularity of the group, these keywords soon soared on the worldwide trends and non-fans stood confused as to why an anti-campaign seems to be gaining attention during the album promotions for the group.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER will be making a comeback in almost 9 months since their last, when the repackaged version of ‘The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE’ called ‘The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT OR ESCAPE’ was released on August 17, 2021. The group has continued to showcase consistent growth ever since its debut in 2019 and broken countless records, marking a special place for themselves in the music industry.

‘minisode 2: Thursday's Child’ will be released on May 9 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST).

