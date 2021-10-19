ENHYEN's first full album 'DIMENSION: DILEMMA' surpasses THIS number in first week sales

According to Hanteo Chart, ENHYPEN's 1st full album 'DIMENSION: DILEMMA' has achieved a total of 818,716 copies in first week sales (week of October 12 - October 18). This is around 300,000 more copies sold after they previously received their title of 'half-million sellers' on the first day of sales.

The album had already sold 501,000 copies on October 12, the day the album dropped, and approximately 300,000 more copies were sold during the six days after that. ENHYPEN has set the record for the highest first-week sales for a group that debuted in 2020. Their previous album 'BORDER: CARNIVAL', released in April, had sold 384,699 copies in its first week. The new figure achieved by 'DIMENSION: DILEMMA' is more than double their previous record, showcasing the talented group rising star power.

It was also revealed that 'DIMENSION: DILEMMA' had topped Oricon’s weekly album chart with 120,000 copies sold in Japan. The album had risen to the top of the daily album chart with 97,035 copies sold on the day of its release and remained number 1 for two days in a row.

Not just that, 'DIMENSION: DILEMMA' has topped iTunes top album charts in a total of 26 different countries including the U.S., Japan, France, and more. Additionally, the group's comeback title track 'Tamed-Dashed' also topped iTunes song charts in 6 different countries.

