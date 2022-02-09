ENHYPEN achieves THIS new personal record with ‘DIMENSION : ANSWER’

BELIFT LAB’s boy group ENHYPEN has achieved a personal first on the Billboard charts! On February 8 (local time), Billboard announced that ENHYPEN’s latest release, ‘DIMENSION : ANSWER’ has maintained a spot in the Billboard Top 200 Albums chart, for the third week consecutively.

The Billboard 200 is a weekly ranking of the most popular albums in the United States, and the chart for the week ending on February 12 saw ENHYPEN’s new repackaged album charting at number 178. Released on January 10, ‘DIMENSION : ANSWER’ also ties with ENHYPEN’s first studio album, ‘DIMENSION : DILEMMA’ for three weeks on the chart. However, unlike the recent release, ‘DIMENSION : DILEMMA’ had not charted for three weeks consecutively.

Meanwhile, ‘DIMENSION : ANSWER’ also topped the Billboard World Albums chart for the third week running. The repackaged album also ranked number 10 on the Top Current Album Sales chart, and came in at number 14 on the Top Album Sales chart. Additionally, ENHYPEN also ranked at number 82 on the Billboard’s Artist 100 chart for this week.

ENHYPEN’s repackaged album ‘DIMENSION : ANSWER’ had debuted at number 13 on Billboard’s Top 200 Albums chart dated January 24. This was the third time that the group debuted in the Top 20 of the chart, following ‘DIMENSION : DILEMMA’ at number 11 and ‘BORDER : CARNIVAL’ at number 18. Along with its title track ‘Blessed-Cursed’, the septet’s first repackaged album contains a total of 11 tracks.

Congratulations to ENHYPEN!

