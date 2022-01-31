ENHYPEN achieves THIS new record on Spotify joining the company of Stray Kids & ITZY

ENHYPEN sets a new record on Spotify! On January 30, BELIFT LAB's rookie boy group ENHYPEN surpassed 6 million monthly listeners. ENHYPEN is currently the 4th generation K-Pop group with the most monthly listeners.

ENHYPEN also ranks 3rd among 4th generation groups with the highest peak of monthly listeners on Spotify, following Stray Kids, who boast of 6.61 M listeners and ITZY members which boast of 6.31 M. Also, ENGENES would be happy to know that the septet's b-side song 'Polaroid Love' from their repackaged album 'DIMENSION: ANSWER' is currently the most daily streamed K-Pop song of 2022 and has become a trend among fans.

Another popular track by ENHYPEN is 'FEVER' which became the fastest 4th generation b-side song to reach 100 million streams, and currently, the song has reached nearly 120 million streams.

Previously, Billboard announced that ENHYPEN's repackaged album 'DIMENSION: ANSWER' had debuted at number 13 on their Top 200 Albums chart. This is the third time that the septet has debuted in the top 20 of the Billboard 200, debuting at number 11 with 'DIMENSION: DILEMMA' and number 18 with 'BORDER: CARNIVAL'. Congratulations ENHYPEN!

