ENHYPEN achieves personal best with DARK BLOOD as latest release surpasses 1.1 million first day album sales

As per Hanteo Chart, on May 22nd, ENHYPEN's 's fourth mini-album 'Dull BLOOD' sold a sum of 1.10 million albums upon the arrival of delivery (22nd) alone. It became a 'Million Seller' in a single day after selling 8,337 copies that day. By selling three million copies of their debut album in just two and a half years, they are setting a new standard for K-pop groups.

ENHYPEN’s achievements:

The third mini-album, titled 'MANIFESTO: DAY 1', delivered last year, turned into 1,000,000 sellers on the second day of its delivery, yet 'DARK Blood' altogether abbreviated the time, breaking ENHYPEN's own most limited record. ENHYPEN's first full-length album DIMENISON: DILEMMA, the first 'Million Seller' since its debut, was released in October 2021. ENHYPEN transferred the music for the title tune 'Bite Me' of the fourth mini-album 'DARK BLOOD' on May 22nd. On May 23, the video received more than 10 million views on YouTube. After 15 hours of music video release, it is another record accomplished by ENHYPEN in the briefest time. As of today, May 23, this music video was the most popular video on YouTube in 51 countries and regions, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Thailand, and France. This demonstrates ENHYPEN's global popularity.

DARK BLOOD:

After approximately ten months since their third mini album, "MANIFESTO: DAY 1' in July of the previous year. DARK BLOOD is a collection that looks at the account of 'Dark Dream' to the narrative of 'Dark Dream' and recounts the tale of ENHYPEN, who appeared during the pandemic, needing to associate all the more intimately with fans and the fans' value and appreciation. The story of a boy who reunites with his destined partner and prepares for sacrifice is told on the album. The title tune 'Bite Me' is a pop classification melody that communicates the people's craving to understand that 'you' and 'me' are associated by blood and request that he request the verification. Heeseung was named as the recording chief, and Ni-ki took part in movement creation. The fourth mini album features the title track, Bite Me as well as Fate, Sacrifice, Chaconne, Bills and Karma.

