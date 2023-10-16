ENHYPEN all set to make November comeback with new album ORANGE BLOOD; shares first look with trailer

ENHYPEN is all set to make their much-awaited comeback with a new album release. The K-pop group will be releasing their fifth mini album ORANGE BLOOD in November 2023. The comeback announcement was made with a trailer release that showed a glimpse of ENHYPEN's next project. ENHYPEN currently wrapped up their Houston and Dallas show of their Fate World Tour.

ENHYPEN to release new album ORANGE BLOOD in November

On October 16, ENHYPEN dropped a new logo trailer giving a first-hand glimpse into the Kpop group's upcoming project. At midnight KST, ENHYPEN made the announcement of their new album titled ORANGE BLOOD. ENHYPEN will release ORANGE BLOOD, their fifth mini album, on November 17 at 2 PM KST.

The K-pop group released a logo trailer which is 25 seconds long. The video starts off with the sun being shown in different settings through nature. It shows texts like You and I are connected through the blood. Towards the end, serene calm waves reflect the sun's rays, and imagery of flowers and through the woods is seen.

A soothing background music determines the overall mood of the concept this upcoming new album reflects. The promotion schedule for ORANGE BLOOD has been released. Contents about ENHYPEN's newest album will be unveiled starting October 27. Pre-orders for ORANGE BLOOD are open.

ENHYPEN's recent activities

ENHYPEN is currently towards the end of their second World Tour Fate which kicked off in July 2023 from Seoul, South Korea. Since then, the K-pop group has traveled across Osaka and Tokyo in Japan during September 2023 and kicked off the US leg of their second world tour FATE on October 6 in Los Angeles. ENHYPEN will be wrapping up their Fate World tour on October 22 in Chicago. Prior to ORANGE BLOOD, ENHYPEN released an album called Dark Blood in May 2023 with Bite Me as the lead single.

