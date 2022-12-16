ENHYPEN and figure skater Cha Jun Hwan to collaborate for a special stage at 2022 SBS Gayo Daejeon

Numerous award ceremonies are taking place as the year draws to a close and talented artists are treating us to their best red carpet outfits. They also light up the stage with their one-of-a-kind performances.

On December 16, 2022, SBS made a special stage announcement that it would include famous personalities. Cha Jun Hwan, a figure skater, and ENHYPEN will work together on their unique stage as they perform BTS song covers, boosting viewer expectations. With this announcement, ENHYPEN, known worldwide for their unique music style and 'Figure Prince,' has already gotten fans thrilled. The ‘2022 SBS Gayo Daejeon’ will take place on December 24, 2022 in Seoul at the Gocheok Sky Dome. The theme for this year is said to be ‘The Live; Shout Out.’

About ENHYPEN

ENHYPEN is a South Korean boy group formed by Belift Lab, a joint venture between CJ ENM and Hybe Corporation. The group was formed in 2020 through a survival competition show I-Land. It consists of seven members: Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon, and Ni-ki. ENHYPEN made their debut on November 30, 2020, with the extended play (EP) Border: Day One and the lead single ‘Given-Taken.’

Their debut EP ‘Border Day: One’ charted at number 39 on the Japanese Oricon 202 Yearly Album Chart and at number two on the South Korean Gaon Album Chart, having sold 318,528 copies in one day domestically and becoming the highest-selling album by a K-pop group that debuted in 2020. Within two weeks after their debut, the group also took home the ‘Next Leader Award’ at the 2020 ‘The Fact Music Awards.’ ENHYPEN is currently one of the most well-known K-pop groups in the world.