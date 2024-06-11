ENHYPEN and ILLIT's label takes legal action against malicious activities, reaffirms no leniency policy

BELIFT LAB released a statement updating fans on their ongoing legal actions against individuals targeting their artists, ENHYPEN and ILLIT, with malicious activities such as defamation and harassment. The company emphasized their commitment to protecting their artists through real-time monitoring and legal proceedings, collecting evidence from both domestic and international sources.

BELIFT LAB issues update on legal action against malicious activities towards ENHYPEN and ILLIT

On June 10, BELIFT LAB released an official statement addressing their ongoing legal actions against malicious commenters targeting their artists, ENHYPEN and ILLIT. The agency highlighted their commitment to protecting their artists from defamation, personal attacks, sexual harassment, and groundless rumors.

For ENHYPEN, BELIFT LAB has been actively monitoring online content and collecting evidence of malicious posts, including those deleted after publication. They have filed criminal complaints against perpetrators, emphasizing that anonymity or deletion does not exempt individuals from legal consequences. The agency reiterated their strict policy of no settlement and no leniency.

ILLIT, despite being a rookie group, has faced severe malicious attacks. BELIFT LAB promptly took legal action, submitting complaints against hundreds of offenders across various platforms. The agency continues to collect evidence and pursue legal measures to safeguard their artists’ well-being and rights.

BELIFT LAB urged fans to report malicious posts via their legal response hotline, reinforcing their dedication to protecting their artists. The agency expressed gratitude for the fans' support and emphasized their unwavering commitment to ensuring the artists' rights and interests are fully protected.

More details about ENHYPEN and ILLIT’s latest activities

ENHYPEN, a seven-member boy band, announced a new album set for mid-July and added two Jakarta concerts to their second world tour in August. Additionally, Jay from ENHYPEN contributed to the lyrics of Japanese rock band Glay's song Whodunit, which was released on May 29.

ILLIT, a five-member girl group, debuted on March 25, 2024, with their EP Super Real Me. Their lead single Magnetic made history by entering the Billboard Hot 100 and the UK Official Singles Chart shortly after their debut. The group's EP also entered the Billboard 200, and they ranked high on the Billboard Artist 100 and Emerging Artist charts.

