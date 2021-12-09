ENHYPEN and soloist AleXa confirm January 2022 comeback

ENHYPEN is confirmed to be making a comeback! On December 10 at midnight KST, BELIFT LAB revealed on WeVerse that ENHYPEN would be releasing their first studio repackage album, titled 'DIMENSION: ANSWER,' on January 10, 2022, at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST).

This is the repackaged version of ENHYPEN’s first studio album, 'DIMENSION: DILEMMA,' which was released in October 2021. 'DIMENSION: DILEMMA' had sold 1,139,099 copies so far. With over a million copies sold, ENHYPEN has earned a 'million-seller' album in less than a year since their debut. 'DIMENSION: DILEMMA' has performed well on charts all around the world as well. The album topped Oricon’s daily album chart and weekly album chart in Japan and debuted on the Billboard 200 at number 11 on the first week of its release.

On the other hand, soloist AleXa is also confirmed to make a comeback in January 2022 as well. On December 9, AleXa held a Naver V Live broadcast to commemorate her birthday with her fans. During the broadcast, she shared that she was gearing up for a comeback next month. She revealed the date to be January 6 next year. She also revealed that it is a cool album and hopes A. I Troopers (fandom) likes the new album. This is AleXa’s first comeback in five months after the release of 'ReviveR' in July.

