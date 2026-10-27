ENHYPEN announces their November comeback with new spinoff single THE SIN : PARALLEL WORLD

ENHYPEN is gearing up for another exciting musical release just two months after their previous comeback. On October 26, at midnight KST, the K-pop boy group’s agency, BELIFT LAB, announced that the septet would return with a new spinoff single titled THE SIN : PARALLEL WORLD. The upcoming release will expand the narrative introduced in their recent album, THE SIN : BLISS, offering fans another chapter in the group’s cinematic musical universe.

BELIFT LAB shares details about THE SIN : PARALLEL WORLD

Announcing the upcoming release, BELIFT LAB explained how the new single will bring the storyline to its conclusion. The agency stated, “‘The SIN : PARALLEL WORLD’ is a spinoff single that brings ‘THE SIN’ series to a close.” It further elaborated on the story behind the track, adding, “It tells the story of ‘you’ and ‘me,’ having come to realize that simply being together is a ‘blessing,’ affirming our destined connection in a parallel world.”

ENHYPEN’s new single release date

The digital single is scheduled to drop on November 20 at 2 p.m. KST. The physical album is slated to arrive on November 23 KST, giving fans another opportunity to experience the group’s latest musical offering.

With THE SIN : BLISS, ENHYPEN explored a dramatic romance between a human and a vampire, weaving themes of mortality, immortality, survival, and euphoria into its conceptual storytelling. The upcoming spinoff is expected to build on this narrative, exploring love, destiny, and companionship through the idea of a parallel world.

The release also follows a significant year for ENHYPEN and their dedicated fanbase, ENGENE. As the group prepares to close the THE SIN series, anticipation is building around how the new single will tie together its overarching storyline while celebrating the special connection between the members and their fans.

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