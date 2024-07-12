ENHYPEN becomes fastest K-pop group to record 2 million pre-orders since debut with ROMANCE : UNTOLD surpassing TXT, Stray Kids

ENHYPEN unveiled their sophomore album ROMANCE : UNTOLD on July 12, marking their much-awaited comeback. The album has already set new records with its sales, making the group the fastest among K-pop to achieve 2 million pre-orders. With this impressive pre-sales, the group also shattered their previous records.

ENHYPEN sets pre-sale records with ROMANCE : UNTOLD

According to updates on July 11, ENHYPEN recorded a whopping 2 million pre-orders on their second studio album ROMANCE : UNTOLD. With these impressive numbers, the seven-piece musical ensemble became the fastest K-pop group to achieve the feat within 1319 days of their debut.

The septet also surpassed other leading groups like TOMORROW X TOGETHER, who reached the pre-sale numbers after 1422 days of their debut with The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION.

JYP Entertainment’s Stray Kids surpassed 2 million pre-orders with their album MAXIDENT, becoming the third fastest K-pop group who achieved the feat 1648 days after their debut.

As ENHYPEN’s impressive achievement took the internet by storm, fans can’t help but dub them the ‘future of K-pop’.

More about ENHYPEN's ROMANCE : UNTOLD

On July 12, ENHYPEN made their highly-anticipated comeback with their second Korean-language studio album ROMANCE : UNTOLD.

Their sophomore album features nine songs including the title track XO (Only If You Say Yes) and its English version feat. JVKE, Moonsturck, Your Eyes Only, Hundred Broken Hearts, Brought The Heat Back, Paranormal, Royalty, and Highway 1009. A bonus track is included in the CD version, Highway 1009 (narration).

This album really demonstrated the versatility of ENHYPEN as they delved into multiple genres for the tracks including dance-pop, soft synth-pop, alternative RnB, modern pop, and rock drum & bass.

ROMANCE : UNTOLD marks ENHYPEN’s second Korean language studio album, released three years after their first one Dimension : Dilemma.

Notably, the group has another studio album Sadame in their portfolio, which marked their Japanese debut in 2022.

Here’s the music video for ROMANCE : UNTOLD title track:

More about ENHYPEN

ENHYPEN is a seven-piece K-pop boy band launched by Belift Lab, a HYBE subsidiary. The group was formed from Mnet’s survival show I-LAND and the current lineup of members is Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon, and Niki.

On November 30, 2020, the septet made their official debut with their first EP BORDER : DAY ONE.

