ENHYPEN becomes the first 4th gen group to achieve THIS on Hanteo with 'DIMENSION: DILEMMA'

On January 26, Hanteo announced that ENHYPEN's first full album, 'DIMENSION: DILEMMA', has surpassed 1 million sales. They are the first of the 4th generation group to accomplish this amazing milestone. ENHYPEN becomes the fastest artist to have a million-selling album in Hanteo history. It took them just 422 days to reach this milestone.

Previously, Gaon Chart announced that ENHYPEN’s first studio album 'DIMENSION: DILEMMA' had sold 1,139,099 copies so far. With over a million copies sold, ENHYPEN has earned the title of a 'million-seller' album in less than a year since their debut. The album 'DIMENSION: DILEMMA' has performed well on charts all around the world as well. The album topped Oricon’s daily album chart and weekly album chart in Japan and debuted on the Billboard 200 at number 11 on the first week of its release.

'DIMENSION: DILEMMA' is the first studio album by ENHYPEN, which was released last year on October 12. The album consists of eight tracks including the lead single 'Tamed-Dashed'. Following the release on October 12, 'DIMENSION: DILEMMA' sold 501,748 copies on the first day on the Hanteo charts, and also topped the Oricon Daily Album Chart in Japan for two days in a row.

