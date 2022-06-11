ENHYPEN becomes the FIRST K-pop act to achieve THIS feat

ENHYPEN is the youngest boy group from HYBE LABELS and debuted with massive support from all around the world thanks to the music survival show ‘I-LAND’ that they were a part of. Seven of the most favored debuted following the votes of the viewers as Jungwon, Heesung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo and Ni-Ki became the official members. And though they have continued to garner attention across the globe, their Japanese fans have shown a fairly impressive level of support.

Another milestone to prove this comes with the announcement of the latest RIAJ certifications. ENHYPEN’s debut album ‘BORDER: DAY ONE’ that dropped in November 2020, has achieved a gold certificate for selling over 100,000 copies since release becoming the only Korean debut album ever to get an RIAJ certification. Meanwhile, the group’s second Japanese single album ‘DIMENSION: SENKOU’, which was released in May this year, was certified double-platinum by RIAJ becoming the first from the septet to do so. This means they have sold over 500,000 units of the album as a platinum certification is awarded for a sale of 250,000 units.

With Japanese member Ni-Ki as a part of their lineup, it is wonderful to see the achievements made by the group in his home country. ENHYPEN made their debut in Japan with first single album ‘BORDER: Hakanai’ in July 2021 and was also certified platinum by RIAJ. They are expected to make a Korean language comeback soon as reports for a July release have been made. If followed, it would be their return in six months since releasing ‘DIMENSION : ANSWER’, their first repackage album in January.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: June 2022 K-Pop Comebacks & Debuts Schedule: BTS, TWICE’s Nayeon, Seo In Guk, WONHO & more