ENHYPEN, BTS, NCT and more reign over the top spots on Billboard’s World Albums Chart

Billboard’s World Albums Chart for the week of February 5 is here, and K-Pop artists are continuing their reign over the top spots! Boy group ENHYPEN’s new repackaged album ‘DIMENSION : ANSWER’ is number one on the chart for the second consecutive week. Additionally, the album is also spending its second week on the Billboard 200 chart.

Group BTS has entered an impressive total of five albums in the Top 15 of this week’s chart, with ‘Map of the Soul: 7’ maintaining its rank at number 2. This is the album’s 101st week on the World Albums chart. BTS’ ‘BE’ also holds onto its rank of number 6, making this the album’s 62nd week on the chart. ‘Love Yourself: Tear’ made a re-entry this week at number 10. Further, BTS’ ‘Love Yourself: Her’ and ‘Map of the Soul: Persona’ rose up in the ranks to number 12 and 14 respectively.

NCT’s studio album ‘Universe’ maintained its position at number 4, making this its sixth week on the chart, while NCT 127’s ‘Sticker’ is at number 5, in its 19th week on the chart. TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s ‘The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE’ rose up to number 9 this week. This makes it the album’s 35th consecutive week on the chart, successfully extending its own record of being the longest-charting K-Pop album of 2021.

Meanwhile, TWICE’s ‘Formula of Love: O+T=<3’ is spending its 11th week on the chart, coming in at number 11 this week. BLACKPINK’s ‘THE ALBUM’ ranks at number 14, making it the album’s 69th week on the chart. Finally, ITZY’s ‘CRAZY IN LOVE’ has made a re-entry to the chart this week, coming in at number 15. This is the album’s 17th non-consecutive week on the chart.

Congratulations to all the artists!

Join‌ ‌the‌ ‌biggest‌ ‌community‌ ‌of‌ ‌K-Pop‌ ‌fans‌ ‌live‌ ‌on‌ ‌Pinkvilla‌ ‌Rooms‌ ‌to‌ ‌get‌ ‌one‌ ‌step‌ ‌closer‌ ‌to‌ ‌your‌ ‌favourite‌ ‌K-Celebs!‌ ‌Click‌ ‌here‌ ‌to‌ ‌join.‌ ‌

ALSO READ: From millennial trends to their Y2K styles; Here’s how aespa’s style is bringing back 90s fashion