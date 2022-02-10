ENHYPEN, BTS, NCT, TXT, BLACKPINK and more hold steady on Billboard’s World Albums Chart

Billboard’s World Albums Chart for the week of February 12 has been released, and K-pop artists are maintaining their positions in the top spots! ENHYPEN maintains the top spot for the third week in a row, with the group’s new repackaged album, ‘DIMENSION : ANSWER’. This is also ENHYPEN’s first album to rank in the Billboard Top 200 Albums chart for three consecutive weeks.

BTS’ ‘MAP OF THE SOUL : 7’ continues to hold on to its spot at number 2, making it the album’s 102nd week on the chart. BTS’ ‘BE’ also maintained its rank at number 6, in its 63rd week on the chart. Meanwhile, ‘Love Yourself : Answer’ re-enters the chart at number 8, while ‘Love Yourself: Her’ and ‘MAP OF THE SOUL : PERSONA’ rise to number 11 and number 12 respectively. With this, BTS is currently charting 5 albums in the top 15 of the World Albums chart.

In its seventh consecutive week on the chart, NCT’s latest studio album ‘Universe’ holds on to its spot at number 4, while NCT 127’s ‘Sticker’ continues to rank at number 5, in its 20th consecutive week on the chart. TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s ‘The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE’ successfully extended its own record of being the longest-charting K-Pop album of 2021, by maintaining its spot at number 9 in the album’s 36th consecutive week on the chart.

BLACKPINK’s ‘THE ALBUM’ continues to rank at number 13 in its 70th week on the chart, followed by ITZY’s ‘CRAZY IN LOVE’ at number 14 in its 18th non-consecutive week. TWICE’s ‘Formula of Love: O+T=<3’ rounds out the top 15 in the album’s 12th week on the chart.

