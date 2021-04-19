ENHYPEN to celebrate their upcoming album BORDER: CARNIVAL with a comeback show on Mnet on THIS date

The group will be hosting their own live comeback show on Mnet on the day of its release! Check out more information here.

The global rookie group ENHYPEN are all set with their comeback! After releasing a highlight medley of the album yesterday, the group has made another headline. They’ll be releasing their second mini album ‘BORDER: CARNIVAL’ through a comeback show on Mnet!

Titled ENHYPEN Comeback Show: CARNIVAL, they’ll be promoting their album two hours after its release, i.e. on April 26, 8 PM KST. The show will be broadcasted live on Mnet and M2 channels. It will enable the group to have a massive celebration with their fans, enjoying the launch with a carnival-themed party. The teasers and medley released previously showcase a glimpse of the overall concept of the album, which continues from their previous albums as being eerie and spooky. Among many other things, the boys will also perform their title track for the first time on the show!

This mini-album consists of six tracks including the previously released ‘Intro: the Invitation;’. Other tracks are the title track ‘Drunk-Dazed’, ‘FEVER’, ‘Not For Sale’, ‘Mixed Up’, and ‘Outro: The Wormhole’. Their concepts swing from hauntingly beautiful to royal princes. Check out the highlight medley preview that the group released yesterday below. The songs sound pretty fun and groovy.

They made their mark with their first album BORDER: DAY ONE released in November 2020 by becoming the highest selling K-Pop group that debuted in 2020. They even won platinum certification at the Korea Music Content Association. Even though the album generated average reviews from the critics, their popularity soared and this comeback definitely has set higher expectations from the rookie group.

BORDER: CARNIVAL will release on April 26, 6 PM KST. You can watch them live on Mnet on the same day at 8 PM KST.

How excited are you for the show? Let us know in the comments below!

Where To Watch How do I watche their LIVE on Mnet? Mnet will broadcast the show live on their YouTube account!

Credits :BELIFT Lab

Share your comment ×