ENHYPEN CONFIRMED to make a comeback towards the end of September

ENGENEs, we have some good news for you! On August 25, Newsen reported that ENHYPEN is gearing up for their return towards the end of September. In response to the news report, a source from the group’s agency BELIFT LAB confirmed that ENHYPEN is preparing a new album aimed to be released late next month.

It seems like ENHYPEN is following their labelmates' TOMORROW X TOGETHER's footsteps and making a comeback just a few months after the release of their previous album. On August 17, TOMORROW X TOGETHER released their repackaged album 'The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT OR ESCAPE' with an accompanying music video for the title track 'LOSER=LOVER'. This comes just three months after the release of their previous album 'The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE' in May this year. ENHYPEN released their second mini-album 'BORDER: CARNIVAL' along with the music video for the title track 'Drunk-Dazed' in April. This upcoming comeback will be their first Korean album in five months since 'BORDER: CARNIVAL' in April.

Meanwhile, In July, they released their Japanese debut single, 'BORDER: Hakanai', and topped the Oricon Daily and Weekly Single charts. They also received the gold disc platinum certification from the RIAJ. With their continuous global success, fans are anticipating ENHYPEN's September comeback!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Fans relive childhood as ENHYPEN releases MV for their remix ‘Hey Tayo’

What are your thoughts on this? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.