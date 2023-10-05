ENHYPEN confirms November comeback after completing second world tour FATE

ENHYPEN members are currently touring the world as part of their second world tour FATE. After the release of the fourth extended play DARK BLOOD by the seven-member K-pop group, it's time for a big comeback. Reportedly, the FEVER singers are set to make a November comeback after a good six-month gap. Additionally, the group will soon wrap up their FATE world tour. Read on to know more details.

ENHYPEN to return with new music after Fate world tour

The announcement of their comeback comes days before the wrap of their second world tour schedule in North America. After a break of around six months following the release of their fourth mini-album, Dark Blood, in May, Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon, and Ni-ki are making a comeback with their upcoming album. The new track is scheduled for a November release. Fans have been patiently waiting for the boys to wrap up the year in their signature style.

ENHYPEN to soon wrap up their Fate world tour

FATE, ENHYPEN's second world tour, got off to a strong start in Seoul in July. The tour continued to dominate the global music scene from Japan's Tokyo Dome to Osaka's Kyocera Dome. The North American phase will start this weekend and last through October 6 in Los Angeles, California. The group is slated to perform in six different American cities before coming back in November with all-new music.

ENHYPEN recent activities

The 4th generation boy group backed by HYBE LABELS, ENHYPEN recently graced the red carpet of the Milan Fashion Week, joining numerous other renowned artists and actors from around the world. The boys were spotted clicking selfies with the Black Widow actress Scarlett Johansson and multi-talented Emma Watson. Meanwhile, ENHYPEN's Sunghoon recently received an award at the 2023 Seoul International Drama Awards. Future plans call for ENHYPEN to be the next K-pop artist to appear in the GRAMMY Museum's Global Spin Live series. The Recording Academy founded this concert series as a way to honor influential and well-known musicians from all across the world.

