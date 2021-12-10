ENHYPEN continue to prove their title as ‘Monster Rookies’ by smashing THIS record on Spotify

On December 8, ENHYPEN crossed 500 million streams on Spotify in 372 days, making them the ‘Fastest K-Pop Boy Group in History to break the record! They also reached 100 million streams in 201 days for ‘Border: Day One’, earning the title of ‘Fastest Debut Album by K-Pop group’.

Recently, their song ‘Fever’ from the album ‘BORDER: CARNIVAL’ was selected as the '2021 Best K-Pop Song' by TIME in the US, proving its global popularity. They also announced that they will be returning with their first full-length repackage album on January 10, 2022 which is just 3 months after the release of ‘DIMENSION: DILEMMA’.

The fans also show their dedication towards the members as Sunghoon appeared on a large billboard in Times Square in New York on his birthday. According to Whosfan, a global K-pop fandom platform on December 9th, Sunghoon took the first place in the voting for the second week of December in 'Who is the idol to celebrate birthday in Times Square?' With the support of Whosfan, a happy birthday advertisement was sent out on a large billboard in Times Square, New York.

Sunghoon, who had his birthday on December 8th, took the first place with 49.77% of the votes in the Times Square advertisement voting held for a week from the 15th to the 22nd of last month. Next, ENHYPEN's Ni-Ki and Kang Daniel took the 2nd and 3rd places in turn.

What do you think of the achievement? Let us know in the comments below.