ENHYPEN creates new record on Spotify as latest release Bite Me surpasses 100 million streams

ENHYPEN’s Bite Me has crossed 100 million streams on Spotify, becoming the fastest song by a 4th gen K-pop group to reach this feat. They were able to surpass 100 million streams in just 90 days. This is also their 5th song to reach 100 million streams after Given-Taken, FEVER, Drunk-Dazed and Polaroid Love.

ENHYPEN’s recent achievements:

Recently, their 4th mini album DARK BLOOD, which ranked 144 on Billboard 200. They also broke the record to remain on the chart for 6 consecutive weeks on the chart. They previously held record with MANIFESTO: DAY 1, essentially breaking their own record. They managed to remain in the top spot for 2 months. The album also ranked 4th on the World Album Chart, which was a step up from before. They also ranked 9th and 10th on Top Current Album Sales and Top Album Sales, respectively as well as at 72th on Artist 100 chart. ENHYPEN will hold The Red String of Fate in Osaka in Osaka and Tokyo, the settings of their new world tour ENHYPEN WORLD TOUR FATE IN JAPAN, from August 25th to October 1st. The fan event is called 'The Red', which is deciphered as 'the red string of destiny', implies the beautiful and strong bond between ENHYPEN and ENGENEs. They will hold 4 different concerts in Osaka and Tokyo but besides that, there will be various treats for fans as they celebrate ENHYPEN.

ENHYPEN’s activities:

In the latest episode of their variety show EN-O’CLOCK, ENHYPEN members enjoy a summer trip as they divide into teams and complete many missions. Heeseung, Jake, Sunghoon, and Ni-ki express their fervor of the vacation by holding a personal concert in the car while heading to their destination. They begin choosing songs that show the cool energy of ENHYPEN, for example, KARMA and SHOUT OUT, and sing them together to enjoy the trip even more. The four members are submerged in their concert, praising one another, admitting their affection for ENGENEs, and proceeding with their journey of jokes, fun and laughter. The rest of the members in the other car are different from the first group as they relax and do their own things as they take in the amazing picture-perfect background!

