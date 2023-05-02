ENHYPEN displays their transformation as vampires in DARK BLOOD first mood teasers

On May 2, ENHYPEN released the first set of teasers for their upcoming release DARK BLOOD and they look absolutely regal as vampires but it feels sinister as well with the bloody bite marks and the black crown. The three pictures depict the atmosphere that the latest comeback is going to bring. The album will be released on May 22.

ENHYPEN’s activities:

ENHYPEN conducted 'Red Night Radio' through Weverse Live every night from April 25th to May 1st. 'Red Night Radio' was a content in which ENHYPEN shared various stories about the new album, including spoilers of 'DARK BLOOD', members whose favorite songs and concepts fit well, in a relay one by one. Jay, Sunoo, and NI-KI raised fans' curiosity by conveying spoilers in a different way. Jay played the title song and a bar of the b-side song on his guitar, and Sunwoo expressed the atmosphere of the three versions of the new album, 'FULL', 'HALF' and 'NEW', with facial expressions, leaving room for various interpretations. NI-KI exposed part of the point choreography with a simple gesture of placing his hand on his neck.

DARK BLOOD:

ENHYPEN posted a concept trailer for the 4th mini album 'DARK BLOOD' on the official social media handles on May 1. This concept trailer is a video that unravels the story of 'DARK BLOOD' with ENHYPEN's unique fantasy. The concept trailer opens with a girl getting stuck in a car and asking for help. Then, Jungwon on a motorcycle blocked Sunghoon, who was galloping on a horse, and engaged in a duel. Sunghoon, who knocked down Jungwon with the final blow using a sword, was overpowered after a fierce battle with the members. In response, the 'girl' raised Jay's tension by biting the scruff of his neck. After the last scene where Sunghoon whispers “Bite me!” and offers his head to the girl, the lyrical narration was added, leaving a deep impression. Directed by Yoo Kwang Goong, one of Korea's leading ad-directors for his unique cinematic tone and highly sensitive directing, this concept trailer boasts sensuous visual beauty with the fantasy narrative of 'DARK BLOOD' and the trendy charm of ENHYPEN. ENHYPEN has brought their own narratives in their albums and presented a unique concept with solid storytelling.

