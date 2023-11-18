ENHYPEN dominates global iTunes charts with ORANGE BLOOD

ENHYPEN's latest release, ORANGE BLOOD, swiftly dominates iTunes charts worldwide. The mini-album and its title track, Sweet Venom, achieved No. 1 positions in multiple regions, including Indonesia, Egypt, Thailand, Poland, and India.

ORANGE BLOOD makes ENHYPEN reign the global iTunes charts

ENHYPEN's latest release, ORANGE BLOOD, has swiftly ascended to the summit of iTunes charts globally, marking a triumphant comeback.

On November 17, ENHYPEN unveiled their highly-anticipated mini-album, featuring the title track Sweet Venom. The moment of release saw both the mini-album and its lead track claiming top positions on iTunes charts in various countries.

By 10 a.m. KST on November 18, ORANGE BLOOD had already secured the No. 1 spot on iTunes Top Albums charts in at least 16 regions, including Indonesia, Egypt, and the Philippines. Simultaneously, Sweet Venom had topped iTunes Top Songs charts in at least 12 regions, including Thailand, Poland, and India.

The septet's accompanying music video for Sweet Venom achieved rapid success, surpassing 10 million views within the initial 21 hours of its release.

Remarkably, ENHYPEN shattered their personal first-week sales record in a single day with ORANGE BLOOD, amassing over 1.38 million copies sold on November 17 alone, according to Hanteo Chart. The group's global impact and dedicated fan base are evident as they continue to set new milestones with each release.

Take a look at the official music video for ENHYPEN's Sweet Venom here!

ENHYPEN is slated to feature in the GRAMMY Museum's Global Spin Live series

ENHYPEN is poised to become the next featured K-pop act in the GRAMMY Museum's Global Spin Live series. Initiated by the recording academy, GRAMMYs Global Spin is a concert series that pays tribute to influential and popular artists worldwide. Earlier this year, B.I, a male soloist, made history as the first Asian and K-pop artist to receive an invitation. Subsequently, VIVIZ became the inaugural K-pop group, and Seori was the first female soloist to grace the series. Notably, Korean hip-hop icons Yoon Mi Rae and Tiger JK showcased their global renown in the April edition of the show.

ENHYPEN's inclusion in this prestigious series underscores their growing international prominence.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: NCT DREAM drops fresh remix of Broken Melodies featuring Golden Hour singer JVKE: WATCH