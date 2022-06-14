ENHYPEN to drop 3rd mini album ‘MANIFESTO : DAY 1’ on THIS date; Releases ‘WALK THE LINE’ teaser

ENHYPEN is coming back with new music! On June 14, shortly after midnight KST (June 13, around 8:30 pm IST), the group’s agency BELIFT LAB announced that ENHYPEN’s third mini album will be released soon. Titled ‘MANIFESTO : DAY 1’, the mini album will be dropping on July 4 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST).

Two minutes before this announcement, at midnight KST on June 14, ENHYPEN had released a teaser titled ‘MANIFESTO : DAY 1 ‘WALK THE LINE’’. The members declare that “I who walked along the line, am now drawing the line,” in the intriguing trailer featuring ENHYPEN speaking in Korean, Japanese, and English.

Check out the teaser, below:

This teaser had been preceded by a ‘2022 Logo Trailer’ released half an hour prior, which showed the words ‘END HYPHEN’ morphing into the group’s name, ENHYPEN.

Watch the logo trailer, below:

‘MANIFESTO : DAY 1’ follows ENHYPEN’s first full length repackaged album ‘DIMENSION : ANSWER’, which was released in January 2022. The January 10 album had debuted at number 13 on Billboard’s Top 200 Albums chart dated January 24.

Previously, on June 3, a South Korean media outlet had reported that ENHYPEN will be joining the summer comeback line up by releasing a new album in early July. With the announcement of ENHYPEN’s third mini album ‘MANIFESTO : DAY 1’ slated for a July 4 release, this will mark the group’s first Korean release in about six months.

ENHYPEN comprises seven members: Jungwon, Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, and Ni-ki. The group was formed through a survival show ‘I-LAND’ in 2020, and went on to debut in November of the same year. Stay tuned for more updates about their comeback!

