ENHYPEN drops ‘D’ version concept photos & concept film for ‘MANIFESTO : DAY 1’

ENHYPEN has dropped multiple new updates for their upcoming release! At midnight KST on June 18 (June 17 at 8:30 pm IST), the BELIFT LAB group dropped their first set of concept photos for ‘MANIFESTO : DAY 1’. The ‘D’ version of photos, this set includes unit photos, individual photos, as well as group photos.

While three of the group photos see ENHYPEN’s members in identical uniforms, the remaining two group photos also take on the same black and white colour theme, but this time offering a little more variety as to the style of clothing. Check out the two different sets of group photos, below:

Meanwhile, the unit photos are divided into one unit with Heeseung, Jay and Jake, and the second unit with Sunghoon, Ni-Ki, Jungwon, and Sunoo. Check out the unit concept photos, below:

Shortly after the concept photos, ENHYPEN also dropped a teaser for their ‘D’ version concept film, followed by the concept film itself, which dropped at 3:30 pm IST on June 18. Check out the engrossing concept film for ENHYPEN’s ‘MANIFESTO : DAY 1’, below:

Prior to these releases, ENHYPEN had also released a moodboard for the ‘D’ version on June 16 at 8:30 pm IST, which contained imagery that we later also saw in the group’s concept photos and concept film.

According to the schedule previously released, we can expect two more rounds of concept moodboards, followed by concept photos, film teasers, and concept films. Following this, ENHYPEN will be dropping the tracklist on June 27 KST, album preview on June 29 KST, and two music video teasers, leading up to the release of the official music video and the album on July 4 at 2:30 pm IST.

