ENHYPEN drops majestic concept photos and films for ‘DIMENSION: DILEMMA’

Be prepared because ENHYPEN is all set to sweep you off your feet with their highly anticipated upcoming album ‘DIMENSION: DILEMMA’. On September 24 KST, the boys unveiled concept teaser images and films for the ‘SCYLLA’ version making fans go crazy with their incredibly powerful visuals and “Greek God” style!

The ENHYPEN members are seen sitting on a sofa, underneath a chandelier looking absolutely captivating while giving an intimidating gaze to the camera.

The title ‘SCYLA’ derives its name from Greek mythology, completely aligning with the visual aesthetics of the photos. Everything from the glamorous Victorian setting to the members’ style highlights the blend of Greek mythology and music that they endeavour to create with this album.

Here are the ‘SCYLLA’ concept teaser images:

Alongside the photos, ENHYPEN also unveiled individual members’ concept film teasers. The members can be seen merging with the backgrounds while posing for the videos.

Here are the teaser films for ‘DIMENSION: DILEMMA’:

As per Greek mythology, “Scylla” is a legendary monster who lives on one side of a narrow channel of water, opposite her counterpart “Charybdis”.

ENHYPEN’s first full-length album will be dropping on October 12 KST as announced by BELIFT LAB on September 17. Prior to this, the group also revealed ‘Charybdis’ and ‘Odysseus’ versions of the concept images.

At first, the comeback was planned for the end of September. However, after the members Jungwon, Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon and Ni-Ki were tested positive for Covid-19, the schedule was changed. The boys have fully recovered and are all set to make a huge hit with this album. We cannot wait!

Are you excited for ENHYPEN’s comeback? Let us know in the comments below.