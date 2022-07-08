ENHYPEN to embark on first-ever world tour ‘MANIFESTO’; Dates & cities announced

ENHYPEN is going on tour! On July 8, the BELIFT LAB boy group officially announced the first set of dates and cities for their upcoming first-ever world tour. Set to begin in Seoul, South Korea in September with two nights of concerts (September 17 and 18), the tour, titled ‘MANIFESTO’, will then take ENHYPEN to the United States.

At present, the dates announced for the United States will take ENHYPEN to six different cities in the month of October: Anaheim on October 2, Fort Worth on October 6, Houston on October 8, Atlanta on October 11, Chicago on October 13, and New York on October 15.

In November, ENHYPEN will be heading to Japan, with concerts planned for Aichi on November 1 and 2, Osaka on November 9 and 10, and Kanagawa on November 15 and 16. Further, the group’s agency, BELIFT LAB, has indicated towards more dates and cities being announced in the future for the upcoming ‘MANIFESTO’ tour.

While announcing the tour, BELIFT LAB wrote, “ENHYPEN’s coming to you with their first world tour ENHYPEN WORLD TOUR ‘MANIFESTO’. Starting with the Seoul concert, ENHYPEN will meet global ENGENEs in the U.S., Japan, and more, through the ENHYPEN GLOBAL TOUR ‘MANIFESTO’. We’ll be looking forward to your love and support.”

ENHYPEN recently made a comeback on July 4 with their third mini album ‘MANIFESTO : DAY 1’, and also released a music video for the title track ‘Future Perfect (Pass the MIC)’. With this, the group broke their own first-day sales record, selling 768,603 copies of the new release on the first day (according to Hanteo). This release comes after their previous comeback with the group’s first repackaged album ‘DIMENSION : ANSWER’ which dropped in January of this year.

