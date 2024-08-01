ENHYPEN embraces eerie supernatural aesthetics with Brought The Heat Back music video from album ROMANCE: UNTOLD; Watch

ENHYPEN recently made their comeback with a full studio album titled ROMANCE: UNTOLD, with the music video for the title track XO (Only If You Say Yes). However, they have also released the music video for the B-side track Brought Back The Heat, which consists of a unique concept.

On August 1, 2024, the official music video for ENHYPEN’s Brought The Heat Back was released. The track is included in the group’s second studio album ROMANCE: UNTOLD, released a few days back. The video starts with the members inside a dark and abandoned building seemingly waiting for someone. Suddenly, a black cat appears, which is almost the size of the room, and transforms into a mini-coffin.

Many spooky instances happen throughout the music video, which is reminiscent of the 90s horror aesthetics. With an intricate dance routine along with a melodious tune, the music video stands out from the rest of the content they have previously released.

ROMANCE: UNTOLD is the second full studio album by ENHYPEN, released on July 12, 2024. Apart from Brought The Heat Back and the title track XO (Only If You Say Yes), the B-side tracks include Moonstruck, Your Eyes Only, Hundred Broken Hearts, Paranormal, Royalty, Highway 1009, and XO English version. The lead single was produced by American singer-songwriter JVKE and is also featured in the English version of the song.

ENHYPEN, The South Korean K-pop group consists of seven members: Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon, and Niki. Managed by BELIFT LAB, the group was formed by a survival reality show called I-LAND, where 23 male contestants were competing for a spot in the boy group to be formed at the end of the show. However, only seven members remained till the end and managed to debut in the group.

With the extended play Border: Day One, they made their debut in 2020. Moreover, they released their first Korean album, Dimension: Dilemma, along with the music video for the title track, Tamed-Dashed. The group has gained immense popularity since its debut and continues to do so with each new release.

