ENHYPEN gets into a tussle in the second ‘Tamed-Dashed’ teaser

ENHYPEN has been gearing up for their comeback with a complex concept in place, that has made fans excited about the numerous songs and thereby its varied genres meeting them with a grace known too well to the group. Continuing with another music video teaser for the group’s title track ‘Tamed-Dashed’, this time the boys are off to their school.

Beginning with a team huddle and a cheer on a lawn, the red and back sleeves of the seven members rise to the sky with a cheer. As the camera pans to them performing their well-synched choreography in what looks like the hallway of a prestigious school, we are met with the exciting tune of the song.

One by one the striking looks of the young ENHYPEN members are focused upon, as they rally the ‘summer’ vibe of the track. Making its return with a while ball used in American football, Jugnwon, Heesung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, and Ni-Ki get into positions for a game.

Check out the teaser below.

ENHYPEN’s ‘DIMENSION: DILEMMA’ has a powerful tracklist of 8 songs that make up for the group’s first full album. TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Yeonjun has been credited for the song ‘Blockbuster’.

‘DIMENSION: DILEMMA’ will be released on October 12 across multiple music platforms.

Are you excited for the release of ENHYPEN's album?