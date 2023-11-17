ENHYPEN gives you a taste of Sweet Venom in new comeback music video: WATCH

ENHYPEN recently released their latest comeback music video for Sweet Venom,On November 17 at 2 PM KST, 10:30 PM IST. Sweet Venom also serves as the title track for their comeback album, Orange Blood.ORANGE BLOOD marks ENHYPEN's fifth mini album, featuring a total of five original tracks, including a remix of "Sweet Venom" by Bella Poarch.

ENHYPEN relases Sweet Venom and Orange Blood

Sweet Venom by ENHYPEN is a funk-pop genre song characterized by a groovy bassline. It narrates the tale of pledging to stay by someone's side, even if the metaphorical poison spreads through their body. The music video gives off a cool vibe as the members dance through a magical universe with high energy, complemented by their sweet vocals playing in the background.

The album Orange Blood narrates a tale of a boy rekindling a connection with a cherished person, pledging to love them with unwavering passion and faith. The main track, Sweet Venom, weaves together a vibrant mix of funk and pop elements, presenting a lively performance that effortlessly conveys ENHYPEN's mature and dreamy sensibility. This stands in stark contrast to their earlier release, Dark Blood.

The album comprises a total of five original tracks: Mortal, Sweet Venom, Still Monster, Far, and Orange Flower (You Complete Me). Additionally, the release includes an English version of Sweet Venom and a digital-only remix of the same track featuring Bella Poarch.

Alongside the tracklist reveal, mood samplers featuring members Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon, and Niki were shared on YouTube. These videos showcase the instrumentals of the songs from Orange Blood, with the members posing amidst a hazy, bright lighting backdrop and donning matching white outfits.

Watch Sweet Venom here!

More about ENHYPEN

ENHYPEN, a seven-member K-pop group under Belift Lab, a subsidiary of HYBE, is set to make history with the first live performance of the Baby Shark Big Movie OST. The announcement came from The Pinkfong Company, the producer behind the Baby Shark phenomenon, on November 2 around 4:30 AM IST. ENHYPEN is slated to be part of this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, scheduled for November 23 in New York City, starting at 8:30 AM EST (6 PM IST). The parade will be broadcast live on NBC and Peacock in the United States.

ENHYPEN is also set to be the next K-pop act featured in the GRAMMY Museum's Global Spin Live series. This concert series, initiated by the Recording Academy, pays tribute to noteworthy and popular artists globally. Earlier in the year, male soloist B.I became the first Asian and K-pop artist to receive an invitation to this prestigious series.

