ENHYPEN is on its way to release a remix of ‘Hey Tayo’, the theme song of ‘Little Bus Tayo’

Engenes are super excited as the boy band ENHYPEN is confirmed to release a remix of ‘Hey Tayo’, the theme song of ‘Little Bus Tayo’, a very popular children’s animation show, enjoyed by teenagers and many people in their twenties. The show is about a city bus called ‘Tayo’ and its car friends. According to Sony Music Entertainment Korea, the song will be released on 29 July at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST).

ENHYPEN released a teaser for the song on their official youtube channel, wherein the members can be seen featuring on the bus ‘Tayo’, traveling across Seoul city. The teaser is fresh and colourful while the melody of the song is fun and refreshing in itself. The members are all set to perform their energetic choreography while traveling across major tourist destinations in Seoul but in the cartoon world.

‘Hey Tayo’ is a superhit song that has garnered over 1.3 billion views across multiple streaming sites throughout the world. The song is listened to in many countries across the globe, but is especially well-known and loved in Southeast Asia. The official YouTube channel of the show by the name of ‘Tayo the Little Bus’ has almost seven million subscribers.

Prior to this, the boys released the album BORDER: CARNIVAL in April. The album was a superhit and received a very positive response from fans and netizens. It also broke multiple records and debuted on number eighteen on BILLBOARD 200 Charts. The album also ranked No.4 on BILLBOARD’s Top Selling Albums of that week. They also released a Japanese album earlier this month. The seven-member boy band is also working with ‘Little Bus Tayo’ on their collaboration song ‘Billy Pocco’. However, the release date for the same is still anonymous

Are you excited to bring out your inner child with the upcoming song? Let us know in the comments below.