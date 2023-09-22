ENHYPEN joins Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch and more at Milan Fashion Week extravaganza

ENHYPEN members were spotted hanging out with mega Hollywood stars at a recent brand event. The members shared photos with stars like Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Emma Watson on their social media. Not only did ENHYPEN members Heeseung, Jay, Sunghoon, Jake, Sunoo, Jungwon, and Ni-Ki display their striking visuals at the event but also slayed the fall-themed outfits.

ENHYPEN with Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch and more

On 21 September, the HYBE LABELS' boy group graced the Milan Fashion Week with their presence along with many other artists and actors from all across the globe. The K-pop stars took over the front row with 3D Hand-Stitched Shoes. Benedict Cumberbatch, Scarlett Johansson, Emma Watson, and K-pop stars like Ex-IOI member SOMI, and TWICE's Sana were also present. ENHYPEN's interaction with some of the biggest stars in Hollywood had fans go crazy.

ENHYPEN members posed with Black Widow actress Scarlett Johansson for selfies and Harry Potter fame Emma Watson. Fans said that the Bite Me singers met Dr. Strange as they also were seen posing with Benedict Cumberbatch. They also shared a photo with luxury brand designer Miuccia Prada, as they represent her brand as global ambassadors. Fans celebrated these interactions of the members with Hollywood actors on social media.

ENHYPEN's recent activities

ENHYPEN member Sunghoon recently grabbed an award at the 2023 Seoul International Drama Awards. The former figure skater who became a part of the BE: LIFT boy group ENHYPEN in 2020, received the Idol Champ Artist Award this year. The group made a comeback with the mini album DARK BLOOD. The title track on the album which is widely known as Bite Me achieved a remarkable milestone as the fastest song by a 4-generation idol to surpass 100 million streams on Spotify. It also is the fastest and the 5th song by ENHYPEN to reach this feat. DARK BLOOD also debuted at No. 4 in the top 5 of the Billboard 200 album charts making it their first album to do so. DARK BLOOD also remained at rank No. 188 making for the 10th consecutive week on the Billboard 200 album charts earning a personal record.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 2023 Seoul International Drama Awards Winner List: Bae Suzy, ENHYPEN’s Sunghoon, Park Eun Bin nab titles