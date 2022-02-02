ENHYPEN, Kep1er and more rank high on Hanteo’s list of January 2022’s best selling K Pop albums

On February 1, the Hanteo Chart released its list of the best-selling K-Pop albums for the month of January 2022. Including ENHYPEN, Kep1er, and fromis_9, fourth-generation idol groups have impressively dominated the Top 5 spots for the month. According to Hanteo, boy group ENHYPEN’s repackaged album ‘DIMENSION: ANSWER’ sold a total of 585,001 copies.

Released on January 10, ‘DIMENSION: ANSWER’ is the only album to sell half a million copies in January, making it the best-selling K-Pop album of the month. Notably, the first 500,000 sales were all in just the first week of release, making it the first repackaged album by a fourth-generation K-Pop group to do so. With this achievement, ENHYPEN now joins BTS, NCT 127, and NCT Dream as the only K-Pop groups to record half a million sales with a repackaged album in Hanteo history.

Rookie girl group Kep1er follows at rank 2, with their debut album ‘FIRST IMPACT’. Released on January 3, the release is the first K-Pop debut album of the year. With a total of 251,277 copies sold, according to Hanteo, ‘FIRST IMPACT’ is the only other K-Pop album apart from ENHYPEN’s ‘DIMENSION: ANSWER’ to cross the 200,000 mark. The album made Hanteo history by recording 150,153 copies on the first day of sales, achieving the highest first-day sales for a girl group debut album.

Girl group fromis_9 is next at rank 3, recording 108,834 total copies sold for ‘Midnight Guest’. Apart from ENHYPEN and Kep1er, fromis_9 is the only other group to record 100,000 sales in January. P1Harmony’s ‘DISHARMONY: FIND OUT’ comes in at number four with 91,969 copies, and BamBam’s ‘B’ rounds out the Top 5 with 87,540 copies. BamBam is the only soloist in the Top 5 for January 2022.

Join‌ ‌the‌ ‌biggest‌ ‌community‌ ‌of‌ ‌K-Pop‌ ‌fans‌ ‌live‌ ‌on‌ ‌Pinkvilla‌ ‌Rooms‌ ‌to‌ ‌get‌ ‌one‌ ‌step‌ ‌closer‌ ‌to‌ ‌your‌ ‌favourite‌ ‌K-Celebs!‌ ‌Click‌ ‌here‌ ‌to‌ ‌join.‌

ALSO READ: BTS’ V becomes first male K Pop idol to achieve THIS feat after MelOn’s 2020 chart reorganisation