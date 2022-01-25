ENHYPEN makes THIS new record on Billboard 200 with 'DIMENSION: ANSWER'

On January 24, Billboard announced that ENHYPEN's repackaged album 'DIMENSION: ANSWER' had debuted at number 13 on their Top 200 Albums chart. This is the third time that the septet has debuted in the top 20 of the Billboard 200, debuting at number 11 with 'DIMENSION: DILEMMA' and number 18 with 'BORDER: CARNIVAL'.

ENHYPEN made a stellar comeback on January 10 with the album 'DIMENSION: ANSWER,' the repackaged version of the septet's first studio album 'DIMENSION: DILEMMA.' The album accompanied by its title track, 'Blessed-Cursed,' topped iTunes charts around the world on its release, as well as Oricon’s weekly album chart.

Also, ENHYPEN broke a new record on Spotify! On January 20, ENHYPEN crossed 600 million total streams on the popular music streaming platform. This makes them the fastest 4th generation K-pop boy group to reach this milestone, in just over 400 days! Not just that, ENHYPEN has also reached a new peak of over 4,900,000 monthly listeners on Spotify. Congratulations ENHYPEN!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: BTS’ Jin and ENHYPEN reach new milestones on Spotify; Details inside

What are your thoughts? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.