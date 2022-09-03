ENHYPEN member Sunghoon shares parting thoughts as MC for ‘Music Bank’ alongside IVE’s Jang Wonyoung

ENHYPEN member Sunghoon joined KBS’ music show ‘Music Bank’ in October 2021, replacing TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Soobin and OH MY GIRL’s Arin’s Akong MC couple. He joined then-unannounced IVE member and former IZ*ONE’s Jang Wonyoung to become what would be known as the ‘Jjanggu’ MC pairing.

On September 1, initial reports claimed that Sunghoon will be leaving his position as the host of the show, and later it was confirmed by BELIFT LAB that September 2 would be his last appearance after 11 months as the official MC that received a lot of love. Fans of the music show and ENGENEs trended hashtags to appreciate Sunghoon for his hard work.

Following the completion of the filming of the last episode of ‘Music Bank’ where Sunghoon would be the MC, he shared his thoughts on being a part of the show. He expressed his happiness at having the chance of being an MC for a show he watched since his childhood. He thanked the many staff members and the crew of the program who helped him to produce great results every week and took care of the K-pop idol, further showing his gratitude for the cheers of the audiences.

Not forgetting to mention ENGENEs, the fandom of ENHYPEN, Sunghoon appreciated their support. He promised to cherish the memory and show an improved side of himself in the coming days, especially while working on the boy group’s upcoming world tour in October. Meanwhile, the seven members of the group including Sunghoon himself, left for Japan to attend the ‘&AUDITION - The Howling - FINAL ROUND’ where the final members of the new boy group by HYBE LABELS will be revealed.

